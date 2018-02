Feb 15 (Reuters) - ADDEX THERAPEUTICS LTD:

* LAUNCHES CHF40 MILLION CAPITAL INCREASE WITH COMMITMENT FROM SPECIALIST US HEALTHCARE INVESTORS

* TO INCREASE ITS SHARE CAPITAL BY ISSUING UP TO 12,779,553 NEW SHARES AT A PRICE OF CHF 3.13‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2EIt7EA Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)