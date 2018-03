Feb 28 (Reuters) - Addus Homecare Corp:

* ADDUS HOMECARE CORP - ‍SIGNING OF A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE AMBERCARE CORPORATION​

* ADDUS HOMECARE CORP - ‍ADDUS EXPECTS TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION IN Q2 OF 2018 FOR A PURCHASE PRICE OF $40.0 MILLION​

* ADDUS HOMECARE CORP - DEAL TO BE ‍FUNDED THROUGH DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN PORTION OF ITS CREDIT FACILITY​

* ADDUS HOMECARE CORP - ‍EXPECT TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO CO‘S 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: