2017年11月7日 / 早上8点13分 / 更新于 1 天前

BRIEF-Adecco CEO says Brexit uncertainty hitting hiring in UK

1 分钟阅读

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Adecco Group Ag

* Adecco CEO Alain Dehaze tells Reuters he is positive about prospects for global hiring

* Adecco CEO says write down is accounting issue, does not affect business

* Adecco CFO says company has already delivered 50 million eur in savings, on course for 250 million savings target in 2020

* Adecco CEO says Brexit uncertainty hitting hiring for professional and permanent staff in UK

* Adecco CEO says he is positive about further growth potential in France Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Revill)

