BRIEF-Adecco says ‍appoints Ian Lee and Rob James to its executive committee​
2017年11月22日 / 早上6点19分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Adecco says ‍appoints Ian Lee and Rob James to its executive committee​

1 分钟阅读

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Adecco Group

* Says ‍appoints Ian Lee and Chief Information Officer Rob James to its executive committee as of 2018

* Says Lee will take up the role of Regional Head of Asia Pacific (APAC), which will include India.

* Says Sergio Picarelli will become additionally responsible for the brands Lee Hecht Harrison, Spring Professional and Badenoch & Clark globally.

* Says Christophe Duchatellier will become globally responsible for Spring Professional and Badenoch & Clark.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

