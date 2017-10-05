BRIEF-Adesto technologies announces restructuring of debt facility

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Adesto Technologies Corp:

* Adesto Technologies announces restructuring of debt facility

* Adesto Technologies - under terms of agreement, borrowing capacity under working capital line of credit has been increased from $2 million to $5 million

* Adesto Technologies Corp - ‍has amended its existing debt agreement with bridge bank, a division of Western Alliance Bank​

* Adesto Technologies Corp - new debt service payments will be reduced to approximately $1.0 million per quarter beginning in October 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: