BRIEF-Adesto technologies announces restructuring of debt facility
2017年10月5日 / 下午1点21分

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Adesto Technologies Corp:

* Adesto Technologies - under terms of agreement, borrowing capacity under working capital line of credit has been increased from $2 million to $5 million

* Adesto Technologies Corp - ‍has amended its existing debt agreement with bridge bank, a division of Western Alliance Bank​

* Adesto Technologies Corp - new debt service payments will be reduced to approximately $1.0 million per quarter beginning in October 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

