BRIEF-Adient Q4 gaap earnings per share $3.67
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月2日 / 中午12点10分 / 更新于 1 天前

BRIEF-Adient Q4 gaap earnings per share $3.67

1 分钟阅读

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Adient Plc:

* Adient’s Q4 results solidify a strong FY17; positive momentum reflected in FY18 guidance

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $3.67

* Q4 earnings per share view $2.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Adient PLC - qtrly ‍adjusted-EPS $2.34​

* Adient PLC - ‍consistent with Adient’s mid-term plan, increased revenue, earnings and cash flow are expected in FY18​

* Adient PLC qtrly net sales $3,979 million versus $3,932 mln‍​

* Adient PLC sees FY 2018 revenue, excluding impact of aircraft seating business, of $17.0 billion to $17.2 bln‍​

* Adient PLC sees fy 2018 capital expenditures between $575 million and $600 million, excluding impact of aircraft seating business

* Adient PLC sees FY 2018 adjusted net income between $940 million and $980 million, excluding impact of aircraft seating business

* Q4 revenue view $3.85 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

