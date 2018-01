Jan 16 (Reuters) - Adient Plc:

* ADIENT PLC - DESPITE MANY SUCCESSES IN FY 2017 NEAR-TERM RESULTS ARE BEING “SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED” BY SEAT STRUCTURES & MECHANISMS

* ADIENT PLC - “PREVIOUSLY IDENTIFIED HEADWINDS IMPACTING SS&M HAVE INTENSIFIED SINCE ADIENT’S FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS CALL” - PRESENTATION

* ADIENT - MANAGEMENT ACTING WITH URGENCY TO MITIGATE HEADWINDS; ACTIONS TAKEN TO-DATE INCLUDE CHANGES IN PERSONNEL, OVERSIGHT FOR SS&M BUSINESS

* ADIENT - FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2018 RESULTS ARE EXPECTED TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED BY SS&M

* ADIENT - OVERALL MARGINS LIKELY TO TAKE “MODEST STEP BACKWARDS” IN FY 2018

* ADIENT - IMPACT OF U.S. TAX REFORM APPEARS TO BE POSITIVE IN THE SHORT-TERM (FY 2018)

* ADIENT - CERTAIN STRUCTURAL CHANGES NEEDED TO OFFSET NEGATIVE INFLUENCES FROM U.S. TAX REFORM BEGINNING IN FY 2019