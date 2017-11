Nov 28 (Reuters) - Adler Real Estate Ag:

* ‍ADLER REAL ESTATE AG ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF REQUISITE CONSENTS IN CONSENT SOLICITATION RELATED TO ITS 4.75% NOTES DUE 2020​

* ‍REQUISITE CONSENTS TO ADOPT PROPOSED AMENDMENT HAVE BEEN RECEIVED​