BRIEF-ADM And Vland Enter Joint Development Agreement For Feed Enzyme Technology

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Archer Daniels Midland Co:

* ADM AND VLAND ENTER JOINT DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT FOR FEED ENZYME TECHNOLOGY

* ADM TO OPEN NEW LAB TO CONDUCT ENZYME RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT

* VLAND TO CONDUCT RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT IN ITS QINGDAO RESEARCH LABORATORY

* PRODUCTS DEVELOPED UNDER AGREEMENT WILL BE COMMERCIALIZED BY BOTH COMPANIES

* UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, COMPANIES WILL SHARE ENZYME-PRODUCING STRAINS AS A BASIS FOR DEVELOPMENT OF FEED ENZYMES

* JOINT DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT FOR DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION OF ENZYMES FOR ANIMAL FEED APPLICATIONS