BRIEF-ADMA Biologics provides corporate timeline and activities update

June 27 (Reuters) - Adma Biologics Inc

* ADMA Biologics provides corporate timeline and activities update to stockholders

* Anticipate that co will be in a position to refile biologics license application for RI-002 in middle of 2018

* Is exploring various financing options which would be expected to allow co to extend current cash runway from Q1 2018 to H2 of 2018

* Previously issued warning letter for manufacturing facility cited filter clogging during manufacturing process for Bivigam

* Have identified number of possible sources for filter clogging and working to prioritize and resolve these various possibilities

* Anticipate manufacturing facility will be ready to begin manufacturing certain products for in approximately 8 weeks

* "we are focused on relaunching Bivigam"