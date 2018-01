Jan 22 (Reuters) - Adobe Systems Inc:

* ADOBE ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE RETIREMENTS

* ADOBE SYSTEMS - MARK GARRETT, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO, AND MIKE DILLON, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL COUNSEL, INTEND TO RETIRE IN 2018

* ADOBE SYSTEMS INC - ADOBE IS CONDUCTING AN INTERNAL AND EXTERNAL SEARCH TO FILL BOTH ROLES