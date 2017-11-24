BRIEF-Adobe says ‍based analytics data, Black Friday is off to a "strong start"

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Adobe Systems Inc

* Adobe says ‍based on Adobe Analytics Data, Black Friday is off to a “strong start”, with $640 million in online spend as of 10 am ET, up 18.4 percent

* Adobe says based on adobe analytics data, Thanksgiving generated a total of $2.87 billion in online spend, up 18.3 percent

* Adobe-Mobile spend represents 61.1 percent of visits and 46.2 percent of revenue in online spend as of 10 am ET on Black Friday, ‍based on Adobe Analytics Data Source text: (bit.ly/2zBMjSv) Further company coverage: