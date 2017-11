Nov 27 (Reuters) - Adobe Systems Inc:

* ADOBE SAYS BASED ON ADOBE ANALYTICS DATA AS OF 10 AM ET, $840 MILLION HAVE BEEN SPENT ONLINE, REPRESENTING 16.9 PERCENT GROWTH YOY‍​

* ADOBE SAYS BASED ON ADOBE ANALYTICS DATA AS OF 10 AM ET​ ON CYBER MONDAY, OVERALL WEB TRAFFIC IS UP 12%, WITH THE SEASON AVERAGE AT 5.7%

* ‍ADOBE SAYS BASED ON ADOBE ANALYTICS DATA AS OF 10 AM ET ON CYBER MONDAY, SMARTPHONE TRAFFIC GREW 21% YOY WHILE REVENUE COMING FROM SMARTPHONES GREW 41% YOY​ Further company coverage: