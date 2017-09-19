FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
BRIEF-Adobe Systems sees Q4 earnings per share to be about $0.86
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月19日 / 晚上8点35分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Adobe Systems sees Q4 earnings per share to be about $0.86

1 分钟阅读

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Adobe Systems Inc:

* Sees Q4 revenue about $1.950 billion

* Sees Q4 earnings per share about $0.86

* Sees q4 non-GAAP earnings per share about $1.15

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.10, revenue view $1.95 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expect to achieve approximately $330 million of net new digital media ARR in Q4

* adobe experience cloud Q4 growth rate will be affected by a material amount of perpetual revenue achieved in Q4 FY2016

* Expect Digital Media segment year-over-year revenue growth of approximately 25 pct in Q4

* Expect adobe experience cloud year-over-year revenue growth of approximately 17 percent in Q4 Source text (adobe.ly/2wuYTSe) Further company coverage:

