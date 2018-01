BRIEF-ADP Acquires Workmarket To Further Extend Human Capital Management

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Automatic Data Processing Inc:

* ADP ACQUIRES WORKMARKET TO FURTHER EXTEND HUMAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT TO CONTINGENT WORKERS AND CREATE MORE AGILE AND INCLUSIVE SOLUTIONS FOR A CHANGING WORKFORCE

* AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC - ‍FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED.​

