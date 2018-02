BRIEF-ADP Reports Q2 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.99

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Automatic Data Processing Inc:

* ADP REPORTS SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2018 RESULTS

* Q2 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.99

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.05

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.90 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 7 TO 8 PERCENT

* Q2 REVENUE $3.2 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $3.19 BILLION

* RAISING FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 7% TO 8%

* WORLDWIDE NEW BUSINESS BOOKINGS INCREASED 6% FOR QUARTER

* RAISING FISCAL 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 8% TO 9%

* RAISING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 12% TO 13%

* ADP - QTRLY ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE EXCLUDES A ONE-TIME NET BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $46 MILLION RELATED TO REVALUATION OF U.S. DEFERRED TAX BALANCES

* SEES FISCAL 2018 PRE-TAX PROXY CONTEST CHARGES OF ABOUT $33 MILLION

* NOW ASSUMES ADJUSTED EBIT MARGIN WILL DECLINE APPROXIMATELY 50 BASIS POINTS FOR FULL YEAR

* ADP - FY FISCAL 2018 REVENUE FORECAST CONTINUES TO ASSUME GROWTH IN WORLDWIDE NEW BUSINESS BOOKINGS OF 5% TO 7% COMPARED TO $1.65 BILLION SOLD IN FISCAL 2017

* ANTICIPATED FISCAL 2018 PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF ABOUT $25 MILLION RELATED TO SERVICE ALIGNMENT INITIATIVE

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.99, REVENUE VIEW $13.21 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: