Feb 22 (Reuters) - Advanced Disposal Services Inc:

* ADVANCED DISPOSAL ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.47

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 9.2 PERCENT TO $384.4 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.14, REVENUE VIEW $374.3 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES ‍2018 REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $1,545 MILLION AND $1,565 MILLION​

* SEES ‍2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA IS ESTIMATED TO BE BETWEEN $426 MILLION AND $436 MILLION​

* SEES 2018 ‍CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE BETWEEN $184 MILLION AND $194 MILLION​