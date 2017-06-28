FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Advanced Drainage Systems, on June 22, 2017 co, units entered into second amended, restated credit agreement
路透新闻部

June 28 (Reuters) - Advanced Drainage Systems Inc:

* Advanced Drainage Systems Inc - on june 22, 2017 co, units entered into a second amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing

* Advanced Drainage Systems Inc - pursuant to agreement lenders have committed to provide company a $550 million revolving credit facility

* Advanced drainage systems - agreement has option to increase such revolving credit facility or incur new term loans in amount of up to $150 million

* Advanced drainage systems inc - on june 22, company and guarantors entered into second amended and restated private shelf agreement with pgim, inc

* Advanced drainage systems - shelf notes shall bear interest at fixed interest rate and have maturity date not to exceed t10 years from date of issuance Source text (bit.ly/2snvvpX) Further company coverage:

