Aug 2 (Reuters) - Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc

* Advanced Emissions Solutions announces investment in an additional refined coal facility

* Advanced Emissions Solutions-Tinuum Group, LLC jointly owned between co's unit, affiliate of Nexgen Resources has sold 49.9% interest in RC project

* Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc - company and Tinuum will maintain ownership of 0.1% and 49.9% of project, respectively