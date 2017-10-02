FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Advanced Emissions Solutions, Cobiz Bank entered into 11th amendment to 2013 loan and security agreement​
2017年10月2日 / 晚上8点57分 / 16 天前

BRIEF-Advanced Emissions Solutions, Cobiz Bank entered into 11th amendment to 2013 loan and security agreement​

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc

* Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc - ‍on September 30 co, Ada-Es, Inc. and Cobiz Bank entered into eleventh amendment to 2013 loan and security agreement​

* Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc - ‍eleventh amendment extends maturity date of line of credit to September 30, 2018​

* Advanced Emissions- eleventh amendment decreases line of credit to $10.0 million from $15.0 million due to decreased need to support letters of credit

* Advanced Emissions Solutions - amendment permits line of credit to be used as collateral for letters of credit up to $8.0 million related to equipment projects​

* Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc says under eleventh amendment there is no longer a minimum cash balance covenant - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2hISXyc) Further company coverage:

