Feb 21 (Reuters) - Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc :

* ADVANCED EMISSIONS SOLUTIONS COMMENTS ON TAX REFORM LEGISLATION AND INCREASES OUTLOOK FOR FUTURE EXPECTED CASH FLOWS; ANNOUNCES TIMING OF Q4 2017 EARNINGS CALL

* ADVANCED EMISSIONS SOLUTIONS- ‍UPDATING FORECAST OF EXPECTED FUTURE CASH FLOWS AT ADES FROM TINUUM INVESTMENTS TO RANGE OF $275 MILLION - $300 MILLION THROUGH 2021​