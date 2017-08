Aug 10 (Reuters) - AdvanSix Inc

* AdvanSix announces second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.83

* Q2 sales rose 17 percent to $361 million

* ‍capital expenditures are expected to remain approximately $90 million for full year 2017​

* AdvanSix Inc - challenging agriculture fundamentals expected through 2017 / 2018 planting season