BRIEF-Advansix Says Entered Into Amendment No. 1 To Credit Agreement​

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Advansix Inc:

* ADVANSIX INC - ‍ON FEBRUARY 21, 2018 CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2016 -SEC FILING​

* ADVANSIX - ‍PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, TERM LOAN UNDER EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS TERMINATED, OUTSTANDING TERM LOANS THEREUNDER WERE PAID IN FULL​

* ADVANSIX - ‍PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WAS RAISED TO $425 MILLION​

* ADVANSIX INC - ‍REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UNDER AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT HAS A SCHEDULED MATURITY DATE OF FEBRUARY 21, 2023​