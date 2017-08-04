BRIEF-Advantage Oil & Gas reports Q2 FFO of $0.26 per share

1 分钟阅读
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd -
* Advantage announces second quarter 2017 operating & financial results
* Advantage Oil - annual average production guidance of 236 mmcfe/d remains unchanged
* Q3 2017 production anticipated to be similar to Q2
* Q2 FFO $0.26 per share
* Advantage Oil & Gas - sees NGTL's sales gas pipeline take-away capacity in upstream james river area increase above historical levels in Q4
* Qtrly total daily production 38,739 boe/d versus 35,048 boe/d
* Advantage Oil & Gas - 2017 capex guidance has been increased from $205 million (range of $195 million to $215 million) to $234 million (range of $225 million to $242 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: