Dec 7 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* ADVANTEST CORP‘S OPERATING PROFIT IS SEEN REACHING 20 BILLION YEN ($178 MILLION) IN FISCAL 2018 - NIKKEI

* ADVANTEST CORP'S SALES ARE EXPECTED TO CLIMB ABOUT 10% TO 200 BILLION YEN OR SO, IN FISCAL 2018 - NIKKEI