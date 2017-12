Dec 4 (Reuters) - Adventus Zinc Corp:

* ADVENTUS ZINC ANNOUNCES C$10 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* ADVENTUS ZINC CORP- NET PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO FUND CURIPAMBA PROJECT IN ECUADOR AND ITS ECUADORIAN EXPLORATION ALLIANCE

* ADVENTUS ZINC-‍ENTERED AGREEMENT WHERE UNDERWRITERS AGREED TO BUY ON “BOUGHT DEAL” PRIVATE PLACEMENT BASIS 11.4 MILLION COMMON SHARES AT C$0.88/ SHARE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: