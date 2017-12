Dec 20 (Reuters) - ADW Capital Partners L.P.:

* ADW CAPITAL PARTNERS L.P. BELIEVES THE PROPOSED SALE OF IMVESCOR RESTAURANT GROUP INC. SUBSTANTIALLY UNDERVALUES THE COMPANY

* ADW CAPITAL PARTNERS LP - ADW CAPITAL ALONG WITH ITS AFFILIATES HOLD APPROXIMATELY 14% OF IMVESCOR RESTAURANT GROUP ON A NON-DILUTED BASIS

* ADW CAPITAL PARTNERS L.P. SAYS DO NOT INTEND TO SUPPORT CURRENT TRANSACTION WITH MTY FOOD GROUP “AT THIS LEVEL” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: