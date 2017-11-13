FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AECOM reports Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.74
2017年11月13日 / 中午12点04分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-AECOM reports Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.74

1 分钟阅读

Nov 13 (Reuters) - AECOM

* AECOM reports fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2017 results

* Q4 revenue $4.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.63 billion

* Sees fy 2018 adjusted earnings per share $2.50 to $2.90

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.74

* Q4 earnings per share $0.55

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* AECOM sees ‍fiscal year 2018 capital expenditures $110 million​

* AECOM - ‍expect strong cash performance in fiscal 2018 with free cash flow between $600 million and $800 million​

* AECOM sees ‍fiscal year 2018 adjusted EBITDA of $910 million​

* AECOM - total backlog for Q4 increased 11 pct over prior-year period to $47.5 billion​

* AECOM - ‍included in co’s 2018 guidance is about $20 million-$25 million of costs, which are anticipated to be primarily incurred during Q1 of fiscal 2018​

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $2.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

