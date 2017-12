Dec 12 (Reuters) - Aecom:

* AECOM RAISES FIVE-YEAR FINANCIAL FORECAST AT 2018 INVESTOR DAY

* AECOM - SEES FY 18 TO FY 22 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH ABOVE 5 PERCENT

* AECOM - SEES FY 18 TO FY 22 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OF 12 PERCENT TO 15 PERCENT

* AECOM - SEES FY 2018 TO FY 2022 CUMULATIVE FREE CASH FLOW MORE THAN $3.5 BILLION