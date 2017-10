BRIEF-Aecon group Q3 operating earnings per share C$0.37

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Aecon Group Inc

* Aecon reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 operating earnings per share c$0.37

* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Aecon group inc - ‍revenue for three months ended september 30, 2017 was $760 million compared to $838 million in q3 of 2016​

* Aecon group inc - ‍backlog as at september 30, 2017 of $4.32 billion compares to backlog of $4.37 billion as at end of q2 of 2017​

* Aecon group inc - ‍new contract awards of $714 million were booked in q3 of 2017​

* Aecon group - ‍expect lower overall revenue in 2017, driven by lower activity in mining segment, expectation for mining revenue to be lower in q4