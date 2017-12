Dec 19 (Reuters) - Aecon Group Inc:

* AECON SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PLAN OF ARRANGEMENT

* AECON GROUP - SHAREHOLDERS VOTED TO APPROVE PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED DEAL AS PER WHICH CCCC INTERNATIONAL WILL ACQUIRE ALL COMMON SHARES OF CO

* AECON GROUP INC - APPROXIMATELY 99.40 PER CENT OF VOTES CAST BY AECON SHAREHOLDERS WERE IN FAVOUR OF PLAN OF ARRANGEMENT WITH CCCI

* AECON GROUP INC - ARRANGEMENT IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF Q1 OF 2018