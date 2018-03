March 7 (Reuters) - Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc :

* AEGEAN MARINE PETROLEUM NETWORK INC ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* QTRLY ‍LOSS PER SHARE $0.70

* ‍IS REDUCING DIVIDEND, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY TO $0.01 PER SHARE​

* AEGEAN MARINE PETROLEUM NETWORK - ‍IN LIGHT OF "CHALLENGING" FINANCIAL RESULTS IN 2017 BOARD HAS ELECTED TO REDUCE PAYMENT OF QUARTERLY DIVIDEND​