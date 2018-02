BRIEF-Aegean Marine Petroleum Network To Acquire H.E.C. Europe Ltd For About $367 Mln

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc :

* AEGEAN MARINE PETROLEUM NETWORK INC ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE H.E.C. EUROPE LIMITED

* AEGEAN MARINE PETROLEUM - ‍ACQUISITION WAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY AEGEAN BOARD UPON RECOMMENDATION OF A SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS​

* ‍AGGREGATE DEAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $367 MILLION, INCLUDING ASSUMPTION OF CERTAIN INDEBTEDNESS​

* AEGEAN MARINE- ‍SHARES OF AEGEAN COMMON STOCK WILL REPRESENT ABOUT 33% OF ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING COMMON STOCK OF AEGEAN AFTER GIVING EFFECT TO ISSUANCE​

* ‍AEGEAN EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EPS IN YEAR ONE​

* AEGEAN MARINE PETROLEUM - ‍POST-CLOSING , EXPECTED ADDITIONAL 2018E REVENUES WILL BR ABOUT $60-65 MILLION, 2018E EBITDA WILL BE ABOUT $35-40 MILLION​