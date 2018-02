BRIEF-Aegion Corp Sees 2017 Loss Per Share About $2.08

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Aegion Corp:

* ORATION ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY 2017 RESULTS AND 2018 GUIDANCE

* SEES FY 2017 REVENUE ABOUT $1.359 BILLION

* SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ABOUT $1.03

* SEES FY 2017 LOSS PER SHARE ABOUT $2.08

* ‍2017 CASH CHARGES FOR RESTRUCTURING ACTIVITIES EXPECTED TO BE $13.7 MILLION​

* ‍2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY MORE THAN 30 PERCENT COMPARED TO 2017​

* ‍ALSO RECORDED A PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF APPROXIMATELY $9.5 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2017 TO REFLECT ESTIMATED IMPACT OF TAX REFORM​

* ‍CONTRACT BACKLOG AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $689 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF $96.2 MILLION​

* ‍EXPECTS TO REALIZE MORE THAN $20 MILLION IN ANNUAL COST REDUCTIONS DUE TO RESTRUCTURING EFFORTS​

* ‍EXPECTED ADJUSTED FY‘17 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE REFLECT HIGHER THAN ANTICIPATED LOSSES IN BUSINESSES BEING RESTRUCTURED​

* ‍ADJUSTED (NON-GAAP) FY‘17 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.03​

* ‍FY‘17 LOSS PER DILUTED SHARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2.08​

* ‍2017‘S EARNINGS RESULTS FELL SHORT OF CO‘S EXPECTATIONS​

* FY2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.09, REVENUE VIEW $1.34 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: