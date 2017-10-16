FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aeglea Biotherapeutics announces clinical collaboration with Merck
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
2017年10月16日 / 下午2点47分 / 5 天前

BRIEF-Aeglea Biotherapeutics announces clinical collaboration with Merck

1 分钟阅读

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc

* Aeglea Biotherapeutics announces clinical collaboration with Merck to evaluate the combination of Aeglea’S AEB1102 (pegzilarginase) with Merck’s Keytruda® (pembrolizumab) for the treatment of small cell lung cancer

* Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc - ‍collaboration agreement is between Aeglea Biotherapeutics and Merck, through a subsidiary​

* Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc - ‍additional details of collaboration were not disclosed​

* Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc - ‍enrollment to multicenter phase 1/2 study​ is expected to begin in Q1 of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

