BRIEF-Aeglea Biotherapeutics announces clinical collaboration with Merck

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc

* Aeglea Biotherapeutics announces clinical collaboration with Merck to evaluate the combination of Aeglea’S AEB1102 (pegzilarginase) with Merck’s Keytruda® (pembrolizumab) for the treatment of small cell lung cancer

* Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc - ‍collaboration agreement is between Aeglea Biotherapeutics and Merck, through a subsidiary​

* Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc - ‍additional details of collaboration were not disclosed​

* Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc - ‍enrollment to multicenter phase 1/2 study​ is expected to begin in Q1 of 2018