Dec 14 (Reuters) - Aehr Test Systems:

* AEHR TEST SYSTEMS RECEIVES FOLLOW-ON ORDER FOR FOX-XP™ TEST AND BURN-IN SYSTEM FOR SILICON PHOTONICS DEVICES

* AEHR TEST SYSTEMS- FOX-XP SYSTEM ORDER INCLUDES DOWN PAYMENTS PER AEHR TEST‘S STANDARD TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF SALE

* AEHR TEST SYSTEMS- SYSTEM IS EXPECTED TO SHIP IN FIRST HALF OF CALENDAR 2018