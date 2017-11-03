FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AEP to fuel 5 to 7 pct earnings growth with investments in regulated business and renewables
2017年11月3日 / 晚上9点58分 / 更新于 4 小时前

BRIEF-AEP to fuel 5 to 7 pct earnings growth with investments in regulated business and renewables

1 分钟阅读

Nov 3 (Reuters) - American Electric Power Company Inc

* AEP to fuel 5 to 7 percent earnings growth with investments in regulated business and renewables; raises capex

* Reaffirms FY 2018 operating earnings per share view $3.75 to $3.95 excluding items

* Reaffirms FY 2017 operating earnings per share view $3.55 to $3.68

* American Electric Power Company Inc - ‍plans to invest $18.2 billion in capital from 2018 through 2020​

* American Electric Power - ‍expects to invest $1.8 billion in new renewable generation from 2018 through 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

