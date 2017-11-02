BRIEF-Aercap Holdings Q3 diluted earnings per share $1.62

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Aercap Holdings Nv

* Aercap Holdings N.V. reports financial results for the third quarter 2017 and announces new share repurchase program

* Diluted earnings per share of $1.62 for Q3 of 2017​

* New $200 million share repurchase program authorized, which will run through march 31, 2018​

* Repurchase program will be funded using company’s cash on hand and cash generated from operations​

* Qtrly ‍total revenues and other income $1,273.9 million versus $1,226.1​ million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.46, revenue view $1.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Basic lease rents were $1,038.4 million for Q3 of 2017, compared with $1,088.0 million for same period in 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: