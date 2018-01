Jan 22 (Reuters) - Aercap Holdings Nv:

* AERCAP LEASED, PURCHASED AND SOLD 402 AIRCRAFT IN 2017

* AERCAP HOLDINGS NV SAYS IN Q4 2017, CO SIGNED LEASE AGREEMENTS FOR 46 AIRCRAFT, PURCHASED 25 AIRCRAFT & EXECUTED SALE TRANSACTIONS FOR 29 AIRCRAFT