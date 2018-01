Jan 5 (Reuters) - Aerkomm Inc:

* AERKOMM INC SAYS ON DEC 30, JEFFREY WUN APPOINTED CEO AND PRESIDENT

* SAYS‍ CHIOU, COMPANY'S FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO, AGREED TO STEP DOWN EFFECTIVE DECEMBER 31, 2017​