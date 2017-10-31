BRIEF-AeroCentury agrees to acquire JetFleet Holding

Oct 31 (Reuters) - AeroCentury Corp
* AeroCentury Corp. Signs agreement to acquire JetFleet Holding Corp.
* AeroCentury Corp - once acquisition is consummated, JHC will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of company
* AeroCentury Corp - “independent members of AeroCentury’s board of directors were unanimous in their support for acquisition”
* AeroCentury Corp- under merger agreement, JHC shareholders are to receive $3.5 million in cash and 129,286 shares of co’s common stock
* AeroCentury-For accounting purposes,expects to record settlement loss related to obligations under management agreement with JMC at time of acquisition
* AeroCentury - believes acquisition provides potential for co to lower its overall management costs, "thus be accretive to shareholders in long term"