Aug 10 (Reuters) - AeroCentury Corp

* AeroCentury Corp reports earnings of $356,000, or $0.25 per share in 2Q17; operating lease assets increased 52% year-over-year to $203 million

* Q2 revenue rose 11 percent to $8.1 million

* AeroCentury Corp - ‍Book value per share increased to $28.92 at June 30, 2017, compared to $28.66 per share at March 31, 2017​