BRIEF-Aerocentury entered into purchase agreements for purchase of three delaware statutory trusts each of which owns an embraer ERJ-170-200LR aircraft

June 27 (Reuters) - Aerocentury Corp

* Aerocentury - Entered into purchase agreements for purchase of three Delaware statutory trusts each of which owns an embraer ERJ-170-200LR aircraft

* Aerocentury Corp - Total aggregate purchase price payable for three owner trusts was $31.5 million

* Aerocentury Corp- Leases for two of aircraft expire May 29, 2025, and lease for third expires June 28, 2025

* Aerocentury Corp- Entered into purchase agreements with Metlife Capital Limited partnership on June 23- SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2tfjFSM] Further company coverage: