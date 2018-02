Feb 8 (Reuters) - Aerohive Networks Inc:

* AEROHIVE NETWORKS REPORTS Q4 AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $37.2 MILLION VERSUS $41.7 MILLION

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.06

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01