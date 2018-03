March 5 (Reuters) - Aeterna Zentaris Inc:

* AETERNA ZENTARIS APPOINTS JAMES CLAVIJO AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* AETERNA ZENTARIS INC - ‍CLAVIJO JOINS AETERNA ZENTARIS FROM TRI-SOURCE PHARMA​

* AETERNA ZENTARIS - ‍APPOINTMENT OF JAMES CLAVIJO AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER EFFECTIVE MARCH 5​