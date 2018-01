BRIEF-Aeterna Zentaris Enters Licensing Agreement With Strongbridge For Macrilen In U.S., Canada

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Aeterna Zentaris Inc:

* AETERNA ZENTARIS ENTERS INTO LICENSING AND ASSIGNMENT AGREEMENT WITH STRONGBRIDGE FOR MACRILEN™ (MACIMORELIN) IN THE U.S. AND CANADA

* AETERNA ZENTARIS INC - ‍THROUGH SUBSIDIARY, ENTERED LICENSE AND ASSIGNMENT AGREEMENT WITH SUBSIDIARY OF STRONGBRIDGE BIOPHARMA ​

* AETERNA ZENTARIS INC - ‍ FOR AS LONG AS MACRILEN IS PATENT-PROTECTED, CO TO BE ENTITLED TO A 15 PERCENT ROYALTY ON NET SALES UP TO US$75 MILLION

* AETERNA ZENTARIS INC - ‍ FOR AS LONG AS MACRILEN IS PATENT-PROTECTED, CO TO BE ENTITLED TO A 18 PERCENT ROYALTY ON NET SALES OVER US$75 MILLION

* AETERNA ZENTARIS - ‍COMMITTEE WITH OVERSIGHT OF PEDIATRIC DEVELOPMENT PGM TO BE MADE OF 4 PERSONS,2 OF WHOM TO BE APPOINTED BY EACH OF STRONGBRIDGE, CO