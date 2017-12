BRIEF-Aeterna Zentaris Provides Update On Litigation Against David Dodd And Philip Theodore

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Aeterna Zentaris Inc:

* AETERNA ZENTARIS PROVIDES UPDATE ON LITIGATION AGAINST DAVID DODD AND PHILIP THEODORE

* AETERNA ZENTARIS INC - CO AND ITS CHAIR CONSIDER COUNTERCLAIM AGAINST THEM TO BE “ENTIRELY WITHOUT MERIT”

* AETERNA ZENTARIS - IN RECEIPT OF A STATEMENT OF DEFENCE AND COUNTERCLAIM FILED BY FORMER OFFICERS DAVID DODD AND PHILIP THEODORE

* AETERNA ZENTARIS - COUNTERCLAIM ALLEGES DEFAMATORY STATEMENTS IN RESPECT OF DODD, THEODORE WERE MADE IN A CO‘S PRESS RELEASE & CLAIMS DAMAGES OF $6 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: