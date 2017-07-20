FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
15 天前
BRIEF-Aeterna Zentaris says ‍strategic review committee will be chaired by Carolyn Egbert, and includes Michael Cardiff​
2017年7月20日 / 晚上9点11分 / 15 天前

BRIEF-Aeterna Zentaris says ‍strategic review committee will be chaired by Carolyn Egbert, and includes Michael Cardiff​

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 20 (Reuters) - Aeterna Zentaris Inc

* Aeterna Zentaris forms strategic review committee and appoints Michael Ward as CEO

* Aeterna Zentaris Inc - ‍Strategic review committee will be chaired by Carolyn Egbert, and includes Michael Cardiff​

* David A. Dodd has ceased to be company's president and CEO with immediate effect.

* Board of directors of company has appointed Michael Ward as company's chief executive officer

* Aeterna Zentaris Inc - ‍Formed a special committee to consider and evaluate various strategic and financing alternatives available to company​

* Aeterna Zentaris Inc - ‍Special committee to evaluate alternatives including considering and recommending changes to co's management and governance​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

