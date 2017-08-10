FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aevi Genomic Medicine announces private placement
2017年8月10日

BRIEF-Aevi Genomic Medicine announces private placement

路透新闻部

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc:

* Aevi Genomic Medicine announces agreement for $28 million private placement

* Aevi genomic medicine - will sell 22.2 million shares of common stock with warrants to purchase approximately 4.0 million additional shares of stock​

* Aevi genomic medicine inc - ‍chop foundation led financing, with additional participation by other undisclosed existing blue-chip investors​

* Aevi genomic - to use proceeds of pipe for development of 2 lead clinical programs, to support collaboration with children's hospital of Philadelphia​

* Aevi genomic medicine inc - Chop Foundation has committed to provide up to an additional $5.0 million of equity financing through June 30, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

