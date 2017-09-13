BRIEF-Africa Energy acquires interest in Namibia

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Africa Energy Corp
* Africa Energy acquires interest in Namibia
* Africa Energy - announces acquisition of one-third of shares in unit of Pancontinental Oil & Gas N.L.
* Africa Energy Corp - Africa Energy paid Pancontinental US$2.2 million at closing
* Africa Energy Corp - will pay additional US$5.5 million upon spud of first exploration
* Africa Energy Corp - partnered with Pancontinental for an effective 10 percent interest in PEL 37 offshore Namibia