BRIEF-Africa Energy acquires interest in Namibia
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月13日 / 上午11点16分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Africa Energy acquires interest in Namibia

1 分钟阅读

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Africa Energy Corp

* Africa Energy acquires interest in Namibia

* Africa Energy - ‍announces acquisition of one-third of shares in unit of Pancontinental Oil & Gas N.L.

* Africa Energy Corp - ‍Africa Energy paid Pancontinental US$2.2 million at closing​

* Africa Energy Corp - ‍will pay additional US$5.5 million upon spud of first exploration

* Africa Energy Corp - ‍partnered with Pancontinental for an effective 10 percent interest in PEL 37 offshore Namibia​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

